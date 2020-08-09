Dr Alex George says he’s ‘holding on by a thread’ as he’s trolled for being on social media after brother Llyr’s death

DR ALEX George revealed he’s “hanging on by a thread” after his brother Llyr’s death.

The Love Island star was targeted by a cruel troll on Instagram who questioned why he had been posting on social media in the wake of the tragedy.

The hurtful message read: “your brother is dead get off social media.”

Alex shared it with his followers and added: “Imagining being this person. I’m holding by a thread and you get people like this.”

He went on to justify his presence on the platform while on a day out at the coast.

“I am honest and open with you all,” he wrote. “The good, the bad and the ugly.

“There is so much that isn’t shared online of course. So many of you are so kind and message me each day with well wishes.

“I often post to let you know I am still going strong x.”

Earlier in the week Alex thanked everyone who came to Llyr’s funeral.

He said the turnout would have meant “so much” to his younger brother, who died last monht after suffering mental health issues.

Sharing a photo of him with Llyr, Alex followed it up with a heartfelt post, which read: “Thank you to everyone who came to the funeral yesterday.

“It would have meant so much to Llyr seeing so many of you, sharing your love for him. We will never forget”.

He then shared the same image to his Instagram feed and explained the funeral was the ‘hardest day of his life’.

“Yesterday I said goodbye to my little brother Llŷr. It was the hardest day of my life. Except it wasn’t goodbye,” he captioned the picture.

Alex added: “Llŷr, your dream was to become a doctor, you will live that dream. Every patient I see, we will do it together, you and I.”

The 29-year-old went on to say Llyr’s favourite passion was cars and said every time he’ll be out driving, he’ll feel Llyr’s presence with him.

“I know you will be there laughing and smiling with me. I love you so much Llŷr, you are always with me, my boy,” he wrote.

Alex’s Love Island pals sent their thoughts and condolences to the doctor. Hayley Hughes said: “Thinking of you and your family Alex.”

Rosie Lewis commented: “My heart breaks for you Alex! All my love and thoughts are with you.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans on (free) 116123