Dr. Blacklister in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 6 Promo Photo

The Promo Photo for ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 6 Gives a First Look at Blacklister Dr.

Season 9 of The Blacklist premieres tonight, December 1st.

ten.

Fans have been clamoring for new episodes since before Thanksgiving.

Season 9 hasn’t gotten many promos from NBC, so it’s been up to fans to find out what they can.

We do know that Enid Graham will appear as blacklister Dr. in tonight’s episode.

Roberta Sand, Ph.D., and a promotional photo of the actor dressed as the character.

So far in Season 9 of The Blacklist, the FBI task force has been reassembled to track down blacklisters in Liz Keen’s honor.

Agnes Keen, Liz’s daughter, has been living with Harold Cooper and his wife, according to fans.

Mierce and Weecha Xui, Red’s new companions, were also introduced.

As the season progressed, things got hotter.

When the man with whom Cooper’s wife had an affair turns up dead, Cooper uncovers a dark mystery.

Cooper has no recollection of the incident and discovers a round missing from his service weapon.

Alina Park’s husband Peter was also introduced in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Park has kept her return to the task force a secret, but Peter discovered the truth after she had a miscarriage in episode 5.

Ressler struggled with addiction at the start of the season, but he appears to be on the mend now.

Now that Dembe is an FBI agent, Season 9 has also shown Red and Dembe at odds.

Season 9 of The Blacklist has introduced a number of intriguing blacklister criminals thus far.

In Episode 4, “The Avenging Angel,” a woman named Michael seeks vengeance on the wealthy in order to make amends for the wrongs they have done to the less fortunate.

Another intriguing female blacklister appears in Episode 6.

Dr. Enid Graham is played by Enid Graham as a guest star.

According to IMDb, Roberta Sand, Ph.D Graham is an actor who has appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Law andamp; Order, Grey’s Anatomy, and Blue Bloods.

Mare of Easttown featured her as Dawn Bailey.

“The Task Force investigates a therapist who could be the key to an organized crime family’s resurgence,” according to the synopsis for episode 6.

According to TV Acute, “Red conducts an independent investigation.”

Roberta Sand is seen in promotional photos…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.