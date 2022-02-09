Dr. Grab the Tissues:

Obtain Tissues: Dr.

In an effort to assist Edna, who couldn’t help but cry when telling her story about her nose being “destroyed” when she was a baby, the cast of Botched aired episode 8 in the hopes of assisting her.

“It was always my father’s plan: ‘We’re going to find a doctor who can fix your face better,'” Edna explained, revealing that this is why they came to the United States in the first place.

“He isn’t wealthy, but he has always hoped to find assistance.

My father would be ecstatic if I could get this fixed.”

Edna had always been bullied as a child, which contributed to her depression.

Her peers, she recalled, “would always laugh.”

“I still haven’t made any friends.”

I still don’t have much of an outside life…well, except for my children.”

Edna’s daughter revealed that even they are bullied on behalf of their mother.

“I simply don’t go to school,” Edna explained.

“I just drop from the sidewalk to make sure they don’t have a bad day,” says the narrator.

Dr. Smith’s heart broke as he heard this.

Nassif’s heart was broken.

He responded by recognizing Edna’s story as “tragic,” but assuring her that he and Dr.

“I’d go to any length to help you,” Terry Dubrow said.

“Edna came to this country in search of that sense of freedom,” says Dr.

In a confessional, Nassif said.

“However, her nose has kept her from moving forward.

She is apprehensive about exposing herself to the public.

Hopefully, there is something we can do to assist her in realizing her American dream.”

Fortunately, the botched doctors were able to assist.

They not only corrected Edna’s nose shape, but once it had healed, they enlisted the help of a medical tattoo artist to ensure the tip matched the surrounding skin.

To say Edna was overjoyed is an understatement.

She said, “This has been a lifelong dream of mine.”

“This has been a nightmare for me since I was a baby.”

But I’d always imagined that one day I’d be able to put my past behind me.

It feels incredible to be able to realize my and my father’s dreams.”

“My new nose makes me feel beautiful; it makes me feel like the woman I’ve been looking for,” Edna continued.

