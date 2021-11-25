‘Dr. Strangelove’ is a film based on the book of the

Pol grew up on a dairy farm and was in charge of a variety of animals, including cows, chickens, and goats.

Even at such a young age, Pol was expected to help out on the busy farm.

“I was raised on a dairy farm in the Netherlands as the youngest of six children, so yes, I would have liked to become a farmer,” Pol told Hollywood Soapbox.

“However, the Netherlands has a scarcity of land.”

When my brother needed assistance, the veterinarian actually picked me up to deliver piglets to my brother’s home.

That was a great time.

‘Well, if I’m not a dairy farmer, I’ll work with large animals,’ I said.

Some people cannot stand split pea soup, but Dr.

It’s a real treat for Pol, and he shared the Dutch version with Nat Geo Wild.

Erwtensoep is a very thick version of split pea soup.

If that sounds appealing, here’s how to make it.

Dry green split peas, thick-cut bacon, diced ham, one meaty ham bone, several cups of water, chopped celery, carrots, potato, onions, one bay leaf, fresh parsley and celery leaves, and sliced smoked sausage are all required ingredients.

Don’t forget the salt and pepper, too.

After rinsing the split peas, combine them with the vegetables, bay leaf, and ham bone in a large pot filled with about nine cups of water.

Bring the mixture to a boil.

Allow for 90 minutes of cooking time, skimming “the froth” off the top and stirring occasionally.

To get all of the meat off of the ham bone, remove it from the soup.

Add the meat, as well as the bacon, diced ham, celery leaves, and smoked sausage, to the soup.

Allow to simmer for 10 minutes over a low heat, then serve in bowls with parsley leaves and additional cooked sausage slices.

It’s not difficult to understand why Dr.

This soup is Pol’s favorite:…

