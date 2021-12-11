Dr. Jen Armstrong of the Real Housewives of Orange County was sued for medical malpractice after a woman ‘had a disfigured face and mental anguish as a result of the botched job.’

Dr. Jen Armstrong of the Real Housewives of Orange County was sued for medical malpractice after a woman ‘had a disfigured face and mental anguish as a result of a botched job.’

Jen Armstrong, of the REAL Housewives of Orange County, has been sued for medical malpractice after a woman claimed she had a “disfigured face” as a result of a “botched” procedure, according to The Sun.

A client who filed a scathing lawsuit over treatment she received over a period of months was also accused of causing “mental anguish” to the plastic surgeon.

A woman named Judy claimed in a lawsuit obtained by The Sun that she went to Dr.

Jen had an Exilis non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment around her eyes and cheeks at her Newport Beach office.

The procedure is designed to reduce wrinkles while also firming and tightening the skin on the face.

Judy returned for a follow-up appointment a few days later and received another (dollar)2,500 corrective procedure that included multiple injections in the cheek and eye area.

According to the court documents, Judy was unaware of the “need to administer new or additional fillers” at the time, despite the fact that she “expected” Jen, 44, to notify her if such things occurred.

According to the lawsuit, the follow-up procedure was required because “the fillers had to be re-administered as a result of the improper manner and method” used by Dr.

Jen is a wonderful person.

In the documents, she claimed that Dr.

Jen was “careless” in placing the fillers in the “wrong spot.”

“The fillers in this round were placed too high in the area where [Judy’s] skin curved around her eyes, and in addition [Dr.

Jen] used a different filler than was originally used, and using a different filler than was originally used caused lumps on or around [Judy’s] facial area,” according to the documents.

Judy claimed that as a result of the medical procedures, her “face changed remarkably in appearance,” including a “puffy or fat face” that was “dramatically uneven.”

Judy claims she would not have paid for the appointment if she “knew then what she knows now.”

She then claimed that she tried “numerous times” to have the Bravo newbie and her Advanced Skincare team “correct the damage,” and that she returned “numerous times” to do so.

Judy, on the other hand, returned to Dr.

Jen’s face allegedly “didn’t get any better with each subsequent visit and treatment, but instead got worse.”

After she claimed she had continued to be self-conscious about her appearance, she was told by Dr.

Jen explained that she was having “normal side effects” that would go away with time and treatment.

Judy, on the other hand, claimed that she…

