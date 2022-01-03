Dr. Jen Arnold of Little Couple shares rare photos of her children Will, 12, and Zoey, 10, on New Year’s Eve as the family ‘films a new season of show.’

Dr. Jen Arnold of Little Couple shares rare photos of her children Will, 12, and Zoey, 10, as the family ‘films new season of show’ on New Year’s Eve.

Jen Arnold shared rare photos of her children Will, 12, and Zoey, 10, ringing in the New Year, as the reality star family prepares to “film a new season of the show.”

Jen, 47, took to Instagram to share sweet photos of her kids in their adorable outfits.

In the first photo, Zoey was dressed in a pink jacket and a fedora hat on top of her head, ringing out the year 2022 “in style.”

With a long purple horn in her hand, the 10-year-old girl appeared ready to party.

“Hope everyone had a fun and safe New Year,” the Little Couple star wrote in the caption.

Let’s make 2022 the best year yet!”

Will stood in front of the TV in the second post, wearing the 2022 glasses.

Both of the children were blowing into the noisemakers at the same time.

“Hoping 2022 brings a lot of noise and smiles,” Jen wrote.

Since the last episode aired two years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting the show’s return.

On social media, ardent fans of the reality show have asked TLC’s star if there will be another season.

“Are y’all ever coming back on TV?” a Little Couple fan wondered, fearful that the family series had been canceled.

After sharing a photo with her husband, Bill Klein, 47, in September 2021, the TV star hinted at a new season.

“Guess who’s back, back again,” Jen captioned the picture.

Fans interpreted the TV personality’s caption as a major hint that the TLC series would be returning soon.

“Please tell me the show is back on Jen!” one Little Couple fan wrote.

“New season? Please!” a Little Couple supporter added.

“You’ve been greatly missed,” a third Little Couple fan said.

“I’m looking forward to a new season!” said a fourth viewer.

The lack of a new season is thought to be due to the duo’s costly lawsuit with producers.

Jen decided to treat her daughter, Zoey, to a spa day out for her birthday in September 2021.

In honor of the birthday girl, Zoey’s mother took to social media and shared a few throwback photos.

Zoey posed with a horse, went to the beach, played dress-up, did yoga, and swam in a public pool in the series of photos.

“Happy Double Digits Birthday to my amazing daughter! You get more amazing by the day!” Jen wrote.

