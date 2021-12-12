‘Dr. Larry Sellers’ is a fictional character created by Larry Sellers.

Larry Sellers is best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on CBS’s Dr.

Quinn, a Medicine Woman, died in December of this year.

At the age of 72, he is still nine years old.

At this time, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Susie Duff, his wife, lives longer than him.

Sellers was born in the month of October.

He was of Osage, Cherokee, and Lakota ancestry and was born on February 2, 1949.

For his work on Dr. Who, the actor was nominated for an Emmy.

Quinn was the show’s Native American Consultant as well as Medicine Woman.

He was also the “Naked Indian” spirit in Wayne’s World 2.

The Sopranos, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Walker, Texas Ranger are some of Sellers’ other acting credits.

Jane Seymour (@janeseymour) shared this on her Twitter account.

His physician, Dr.

Jane Seymour, Quinn’s Medicine Woman costar, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

On the Dr. Who set, Seymour shared a photo of herself with Sellers and Joe Lando.

Quinn was the first to arrive.

“Dr. Larry Sellers’ heart and soul was Larry Sellers.”

Quinn is a character in the movie Quinn.

Seymour described Seymour’s presence as “magical, mystical, and spiritual.”

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have spent so many wonderful years with you.”

All of us will miss him.

Larry’s family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers; may his memory be a blessing to us all.”

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’ Star, Dead at 72