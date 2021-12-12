Dr. Mary J. Blige is Mary J. Blige’s main source of income.

Mary J Blige was dubbed the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” in the 1990s, and she has left an indelible mark on the music industry since then.

Blige’s legacy will be cemented even further in 2022 when she headlines the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

Music fans were eager to find out who would headline the 2022 halftime show following standout performances by Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and The Weeknd.

The NFL has announced that the 2022 halftime show will feature five superstar headliners, each with their own spotlight: Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Mary J Blige.

For Dr. Smith, the halftime show is a particularly significant event.

The stadium is close to Compton, California, where Dre and Lamar grew up, as well as Long Beach, where Snoop Dogg grew up.

Mary J Blige promises that her next album will “blow everyone’s mind.”

Blige faces a difficult task as the only female performer on stage and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she expressed her feelings about the upcoming performance.

Blige has a great deal of admiration for her fellow musicians.

“It will probably be Dre,” she admitted when Cohen asked who’s energy she’ll feed off the most during the show.

Cohen also inquired about the people with whom she exchanges the most text messages.

“Right now, it’s Dre,” she explained, “because we’re trying to stay in touch so the show communication can continue.”

When she recorded her iconic ‘My Life’ album, Mary J Blige wanted to die.

While this will be Mary J. Blige’s first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, it will not be her first time performing in front of millions of people around the world.

In 2001, she performed on stage with some of the biggest names in music at the time.

She’s now “cool” with the fact that she’ll be front and center this time.

“The whole world will be watching, but I think I’ll be fine,” she said of the much-anticipated performance.

“I was in the background with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and I was just in the background the first time I did it.”

