‘Dr. Strangelove’ is a film based on the book of the

Diane Pol, star of Pol, is the wife of Dr. Pol, a veterinarian.

Jan Pol recently spoke out about a Christmas present her husband gave her.

Not only did the gift perplex her, but her husband’s method of presenting it to her astounded her even more.

It's that time of year when many Incredible Dr.

The annual “12 Days of Pol” marathon, which runs throughout the holiday season and culminates in the premiere of the new season of Pol, is something that Pol fans look forward to all year.

In a recent Facebook Live event, the show’s executive producer Charles Pol announced that the Pol marathon in 2021 will begin on December 1.

“Starting Monday,” he said, “we’ll be airing a bunch of old episodes.”

“Through Christmas and for 12 days before the season premiere in January.

Make a note in your calendars.

When you guys get tired of watching football all day, it’s easy to remember January 1st.

Just tune in to Nat Geo Wild at 9:00 p.m. for the premiere of the new season of The Incredible Dr.

On the subject of Dr.

Dr. Pol’s YouTube channel, Pol Presents, Pol Presents, Pol Presents,

Pol, Diane, their son Charles, and his wife Beth discussed the various holiday gifts they have received over the years.

Diane’s most treasured possession is a gift she received from her husband.

The manner in which he delivered the gift was as important as the gift itself.

“I’ve gotten a lot of really nice gifts,” Diane said, “but I think one that stands out in my memory, and we still talk about it, is when Dad found a Dutch clock.”

“That was one of the funniest things because I just didn’t give it to her; I hung up!” Pol continued.

“We were opening Christmas presents when all of a sudden, I heard this clock chime,” Diane continued.

And I thought to myself, ‘What is that? Where did that come from?’ Naturally, I cried.”

On New Year’s Day, Pol, which premiered on Nat Geo Wild in 2011, will begin its 20th season.

Charles announced another new venture from the Pols during his Facebook fan interaction, in addition to announcing the new season.

