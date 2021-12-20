‘Dr. Incredible’ is a fictional character created by Dr.

The Incredible Dr. Strange from Nat Geo Wild is a film directed by Nat Geo Wild.

Beginning in January, Pol will begin its 20th season.

In the coming year, there will be two of them.

Even the reality show’s star, veterinarian Dr.

Jan Pol has a sizable fan base, despite never expecting anyone to watch.

Here’s what executive producer Charles Pol had to say about what to expect in the new season at Pol Veterinary Services.

The previous season of the reality show set in rural Michigan ended with a glimpse of the family’s newest member: little Silas, who is Dr. Pol’s son.

Grandson of Pol.

Charles and Beth Pol welcomed their first child in the summer, and fans were treated to a glimpse of him in the show’s 19th season finale.

Abigail, the couple’s first child, was born in 2019.

“Every child is a blessing,” the couple told People. “We’re delighted to welcome a son, Silas, into our little family.”

“We appreciate everyone’s love and support, especially our parents.

We’re looking forward to continuing our journey into parenthood, even if it means a few more sleepless nights and a lot more work!”

“We’re very excited about the arrival of Silas,” Pol told the outlet.

It’s always a joy to welcome a new grandchild, and we’re looking forward to sharing many happy memories with him!”

On January 1, the reality show, which debuted in 2011, will begin its 20th season.

But first, there’s the “12 Days of Pol” holiday marathon, which Nat Geo Wild has done annually in recent years.

As Charles explained in a recent Facebook Live event, the show’s new season starts with a wall-to-wall episode capturing the beloved veterinarian and his staff at work.

“We’ve got our ’12 Days of Pol’ on Nat Geo Wild starting Monday,” he said.

“Starting Monday, we’ll be rebroadcasting a number of older episodes.

Throughout the Christmas season, for a total of 12 days, leading up to the premiere of the new season in January.

Make a note on your calendars.

When you guys get tired of watching football all day, it’s easy to remember January 1st.

Turn on Nat Geo Wild at 9:00 p.m. for the premiere of The Incredible Dr.

“Pol,” I said.

DrPol is a hashtag that is used to identify people who are experts in their fields.