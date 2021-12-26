‘Dr. Who’ Episode with Blaire White

‘Dr. Who’ Blaire White Episode

Blaire White, a conservative transgenderYouTube star, was recently scheduled to appear on an episode of Dr.

Philomena.

However, according to a recent news report, White’s episode on the syndicated talk show has been canceled.

And it was none other than Dr.

Phil is the one in charge.

Blaire White had a theory about why the show had been canceled.

And, of course, the good doctor had a second.

Blaire White, who is known for her conservative views, has become popular among America’s political right-wing on YouTube.

She has been vocal in her opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She’s also claimed to have received “death threats” because of her beliefs.

She went so far as to claim that the FBI was required to intervene.

I talked with @gabehoward29 on this week’s @PsychCentral podcast about the impact of (hashtag)COVID19 on society’s overall mental health and how we can get through this difficult time: https:t.coIPFrMoSlUJ

She claimed in an interview with Newsweek that she had never faced discrimination or violence as a result of her gender identity.

She claimed, however, that she had been assaulted because she was a Trump supporter.

She told the outlet, “I am a transgender woman who lives her life and goes out every day as myself.”

“I’ve never been attacked because of my gender identity.”

I’ve never had anyone on the street make a snide remark about my gender identity.

However, I was assaulted because I wore a Trump hat.

That, I believe, speaks for itself.”

Blaire White asserted on her YouTube channel that Dr.

Phil invited her to tape an episode of his talk show of the same name.

The episode was later removed from the schedule for “legal reasons,” which White, of course, dismissed as nonsense.

“I think this is nonsense because I’ve seen enough of Dr.

According to The Daily Mail, she said, “It’s good to know that people on the Phil show are always talking about people who aren’t on stage with them.”

“I’m thinking, and this is just a guess; I have no way of knowing for sure, but I think they filmed with me and then looked into who I was more.”

And perhaps they decided it wouldn’t be a good idea to…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.