Dr. Will Dr. Will Dr. Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will

Sharon Goodwin, played by S Empatha Merkerson, has been the team’s glue.

At Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Goodwin is the Director of Patient and Medical Services.

Fans wonder if Goodwin will be fired after the Vascom scandal resulted in multiple arrests.

Will fans have to say their final goodbyes to Dr.

Sharon Goodwin for the long haul?

Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Dr.

Dr. Cooper gathered evidence against him after securing evidence against him.

Dr. Sharon Goodwin and Sharon Goodwin

Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey), the Head of Legal Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, received Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) findings.

Despite their surprise, Peter advised them not to contact the FBI.

Cooper’s father-in-law is a member of the hospital’s board of directors, and he believes it is in the hospital’s best interests to handle the situation privately.

Goodwin agrees, but withholds information about the Vascom scandal from the FBI.

The fall finale ends with Peter leaving Goodwin a note that reads, “There will be fallout.” From the letter, it appears that things aren’t going well for Goodwin and Dr.

Since Halstead knew about Cooper and what he was hiding, he may face some backlash as well.

Is Goodwin’s job at the hospital in jeopardy?

Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’: What’s Next for Vanessa and Maggie After the Fall Finale?

So, will Goodwin lose her job at the hospital? Despite the fact that her employment status is unknown, the doctor is in serious trouble.

Diane Frolov, the showrunner of Chicago Med, told TV Insider that Goodwin will face serious “repercussions” as a result of the Vascom scandal.

“There will be repercussions from what [happened]when we return from the break,” she predicted.

“Especially for Will and Goodwin,” executive producer Andrew Schneider added. So, will they both lose their jobs? For the time being, fans will have to wait and see what happens next in the second half of Chicago Med Season 7, which is set to return on January.

5 in the year 2022

Many fans are curious if S Epatha Merkerson will leave the show now that Goodwin’s job is in jeopardy.

Aside from the plot, fans are worried about the character’s future because the 69-year-old actor currently stars on Law andamp; Order: Special Victims Unit, which was resurrected by NBC.

