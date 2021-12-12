Prof. Dr.

Dre is rumored to be single once more.

According to TMZ, Dre and Nicole Young have reached an agreement to finalize their divorce.

The rap mogul celebrated his divorce by posing in front of “Divorced AF” balloons.

Dre and his estranged wife, Andre Romelle Young, are said to have reached an agreement in principle to end their marriage.

Despite the fact that the two have come to an agreement, nothing has been signed yet.

“This whole thing could blow up again,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ.

Breyon Prescott (@therealbreyonprescott) shared this.

Dre is already enjoying being a single man, despite the fact that nothing has been officially finalized.

Breyon Prescott shared a photo of Dre with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” on Instagram. Prescott claimed that Dre told him the divorce was “final,” though TMZ reports that Dre and Young still have some loose ends to tie up before they are officially divorced.

While their divorce may not be finalized, it appears that the matter has been put to rest… at least by Dre.

Dre and Young, who have two adult children together, have been divorcing for more than a year.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020.

At the time, the couple had been married for 24 years.

The reason for the breakup, she said, was “irreconcilable differences.”

When Young accused Dre of domestic violence, their divorce proceedings became even more serious.

She claimed that her ex-husband had been abusive to her on several occasions during their marriage, including holding a gun to her head, punching her in the face, and slamming her against a wall.

Young responded by saying that Dre’s denials were “blatant lies.” Dre denied the allegations, saying, “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.”

The most recent news about their divorce came in October, when TMZ reported that Dre had been served with divorce papers while burying his grandmother.

According to the publication, after his grandmother was buried, the music mogul was served with papers while walking back to his car.

According to reports, the papers were about attorney fees, as there was a…

Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled