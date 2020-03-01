Dracula: from literary myth to pop icon

The blood is the life. Many have heard this phrase from the mouth of an actor while watching one of the multiple film versions that have been made about the legendary vampire. Not many have read it in the book. «The most frequent answer to the question“ have you read

Dracula

? ” it’s usually “no, but I’ve seen the movie,” »notes Clive Leatherdale, one of the greatest experts in the field, in his Dracula History essay (Arpa, 2019). «The consequence of the lewd gradation that cinema has made of Stoker’s novel and the complete domination of his public image is that while Dracula has become a known name, its creator has fallen into oblivion. One of the most famous books of universal literature is signed by one of the most unknown authors ». If Stoker lived, he would be a millionaire guy thanks to the royalties from movies, series, comics, marketing, but unhappy because his creation has been surpassed and trivialized since the appearance of an invention patented by the Lumière brothers two years before the appearance of his novel in 1897.

Origin and evolution

Dracula’s journey from the pages of that first edition with colorful yellow caps to the pop monster he has become is evident in the exhibition

Vampires The evolution of the myth

(in CaixaForum Madrid until June 7), very focused on the seventh art (posters, production design, costumes), but also on comics and the chupóptera representation of bankers and politicians who looks out on the covers of satirical magazines Like Charlie Hebdo. Although he does not forget folklore or literature, and in the tour there are showcases that keep authentic treasures, such as the Bram Stoker manuscript of the theatrical adaptation of the novel or very first editions of the seminars Carmilla, by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, and The Vampire, by John William Polidori.

The origin of vampires is lost in the night of time. There are few ancient peoples who do not have their own version of this terrible plague associated with the mysteries of the night, human fantasies (“The dream of reason produces monsters,” as the famous engraving of Goya says) and the belief in life after death and in the magical power of blood. Says Dr. Van Helsing, nemesis of the king of darkness, in Dracula: «Let me tell you that [al vampiro]They have known him in all the places where man has inhabited. In ancient Greece, in ancient Rome, it existed in Germany, in France, in India, even in the Chersonese and in China (…). He has followed the trail of the Icelandic berserkers, the Huns begotten by the devil, the Slavs, the Saxons and the Magyars.

Object of study

The terrors transmitted by oral tradition ended up feeding stories and even biased studies, such as Traité sur les apparitions des esprits et sur les vampires ou les revenans de Hongrie, Moravie … (1751), by the Benedictine monk Augustin Calmet, whose second volume, which deals with vampire affairs, was edited by the Kingdom of Cordelia with the title Treatise on Vampires (2009), a true feast for bibliophiles, as Luis Alberto de Cuenca rightly points out in the prologue. Among Dracula’s precedents, no doubt known by Stoker, we find Goethe’s poem

The bride of Corinth (1797), which caused a great controversy for his criticism of Christianity and its erotic elements; Manuscript found in Zaragoza (1805), by Jan Potocki; Vampirism, a horror story published in 1821 by E.T.A. Hoffmann; and Varney the Vampire or The Feast of Blood, a dreadful penny (gothic horror stories that were distributed by fascicles at the price of a penny) written by James Malcolm Rymer and that saw the light between 1845-1847.

This gothic novel laid the foundations of the prickly and corseted Victorian society

But they are the mentioned The vampire, of Polidori – personal doctor of Lord Byron and one of the participants in the challenge of writers in Villa Diodati, in 1816, that led to the birth of Frankenstein, Mary Shelley – and Carmilla, of the Irish Sheridan Le Fanu, the most notable influences in Dracula. Lord Ruthven of Polidori has quite a few points in common with the Transylvanian count. And Van Helsing is a transcript of Baron Vordenburg, whose peculiar knowledge is due to the discovery of that vampire’s grave that seduces / torments the innocent young ladies in Le Fanu’s novel.

Bram Stoker’s life

The unknowns surpass the certainties in the case of Bram Stoker, whose wanderings we know what is fair, and thanks – above all – to a biography he himself wrote about the theater actor Henry Irving (his close connection with the egocentric artist lasted almost three decades), where he included personal memories. He was born in 1847 in Clontarf, a residential area north of Dublin, within a bourgeois family without too many resources. His father, Abraham, a bread without salt, was an official in Dublin Castle. His mother, Charlotte, was a reformer of workhouses, asylums for poor people, and transmitted her entrepreneurial spirit to her children (three of them dedicated themselves to medicine). Bram was the third of seven siblings, and his poor health put him in bed during his first years of life. Charlotte told him stories of ghosts and Irish legends that were igniting in his imagination. Finally recovered, in 1864 he entered Trinity College, where he graduated with honors in Mathematics and Science.

He got involved in literary activities, writing letters of support to Walt Whitman, entangled in controversies across the Atlantic. In one of them, surprisingly, he included a description of himself: an office worker in the service of the Crown with a low salary, champion in athletics, president of the Philosophical Society, with a height of 188 centimeters and a weight of 76, 2 kilos (naked, specific), ugly, but strong and determined, big mouth, thin lips, snub nose and straight hair. Not a word of the abundant reddish beard that looks in the photographs.

Dracula is not a miserable creature of the night, but someone attractive, sexual and unforgiving

He approved some oppositions to be able to practice law in England and, in 1878, shortly before leaving for London, he married Florence Balcombe, a beauty intended by Oscar Wilde. The couple had a son. His deep passion for theater (he was critical in several publications, including the Dublin Evening Mail, which co-owner Le Fanu, and the Daily Telegraph) pushed him to try his luck with writing, without ever deciding on a specific genre : He authored twenty books and countless short stories and articles that included romantic stories, fairy tales and, of course, horror. None of his creations came close to the quality and impact of Dracula.

Time Traveler

The historical context and the construction of the character acted as a multiplier effect of the success of a novel that appeared when the Gothic / romantic aesthetic seemed exhausted. Or maybe that has never happened and the human being is always seduced by high and low passions. Dracula attacked the waterline of the prickly and corny Victorian society, shaken by royal monsters, such as Jack the Ripper, ready to lie on Freud’s couch to confess his fears and contradictions.

This particular vampire was not a miserable creature of the night: of imposing presence (there are critics who point out that, to fix his appearance, Stoker was inspired by Henry Irving himself, whose interpretation of the Mephistopheles of Faust left him impressed; others speak of Franz Liszt), with a varied catalog of feelings (hatred, passion, anger, disdain, malice, vanity), the count is an attractive, bold, cunning, sexual and unforgiving character. The author was documented about the uses and customs of Wallachia, but it is not clear that it was based on Prince Vlad III, born Vlad Draculea and better known as “Vlad the Impaler.” According to Clive Leatherdale, «Stoker reveals his ignorance regarding Vlad the Impaler when he describes the prevailing life of Dracula (…). The count does not see himself as a ruthless psychopath, but as a man of severe state and of great principles. And Van Helsing admits: “In life, he was an extraordinary man. Soldier, statesman and alchemist ».

His alchemy has lasted to this day and, no doubt, he will survive us, as he survived his creator (died in London in 1912). Travel like a shadow out of time – paraphrasing Lovecraft -, slipping away from the pages of the novel, from literary myth to indestructible pop icon, safe from stakes and crucifixes.

Illustration of D.H. Friston of the first publication of “Carmilla” in 1872 The refinement of a murderer

Carmilla

, by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu (Dublin, 1814-1873), is a sophisticated delight that puts the creeps, a spoonful of romanticism and another of the purest terror, with touches – quite explicit – of lesbianism. It was published in the Dublin University Magazine and enjoyed the applause of criticism. We can imagine Bram Stoker with a copy in his hands reading this passage and imagining some of the characteristics of his immortal creation: “The vampire’s dual existence is sustained by the dream that, daily, renews him in his grave. His horrendous appetite for the blood of the living gives him the vigor of his waking existence. The vampire is prone to be fascinated, with a hooligan vehemence similar to the passion of love, for certain people. He will never give up until he has satiated his passion by absorbing the very life of his coveted victim. In these cases, however, he will dose and prolong his murderous delight with an epicurean refinement, enhanced by the gradual approaches of a complicated gallant. In ordinary cases, he goes straight to his goal, defeats him by force, and often suffocates and annihilates him in the course of a single feast. .