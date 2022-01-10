Dracula’s ‘Monster Mash’ Goes Human in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Film Review

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania progresses the plot, but it never fully exploits its own advancements.

This is the fourth installment of the animated series, which clearly has a fondness for classic monster movies.

It’s easy-to-understand family entertainment with a sweet message that everyone can appreciate, but it could have been more.

The monsters in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation went on a vacation away from the legendary hotel.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, on the other hand, takes us back to the beginning.

When Dracula (voiced by Brian Hull) and his daughter Mavis (voiced by Selena Gomez) were the only ones around, things were a lot simpler.

Things have changed, and they will continue to change in the future.

The hotel is celebrating its 125th birthday.

Ericka (voiced by Kathryn Hahn), Dracula’s wife, wishes to slow down and enjoy life with him.

The idea of retiring and handing over the hotel to Mavis and Jonathan (voiced by Andy Samberg) makes the legendary vampire shiver.

When Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) uses his monsterification ray device at Jonathan’s request, the human is transformed into a monster.

During a night of chaos, many of the monsters are transformed into humans, rendering Dracula powerless.

Before it’s too late, they must embark on a journey around the world to reclaim their rightful bodies.

Transformania: Hotel Transylvania takes a bold narrative step that many animated films are wary of.

Even the immortal Dracula sees Ericka as the next chapter in his life.

The screenplay introduces the plot’s main villain: change.

In both a personal and professional sense, it’s a terrifying aspect of life that even the immortal vampire fears.

This “big bad” resonates with audiences of all ages.

The story of Dracula and Mavis is frequently at the center of the animated franchise.

The father-daughter relationship is still present in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, though it isn’t as central to the story.

At its core, this is a father-and-son-in-law story that feels a little recycled from previous franchise installments.

Transformania, like Dracula, frequently wants the audience to see the dark side of things.

Being a human is difficult, and nothing goes as planned.

This Freaky Friday-related adventure, on the other hand, contains an endearing message about how people in society perceive each other.

It all culminates in a big climax that…

