Drake is self-isolating after partying with Nets star Kevin Durant before his coronavirus diagnosis

Drake is self-isolating in his hometown of Toronto after interacting with Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant, who along with three of his teammates was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Views rapper, 33, is voluntarily sequestering himself after partying with the power forward at the celeb-beloved West Hollywood restaurant Nice Guy eight days ago, according to Page Six.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to shut down their border, suspending non-essential travel between the North American countries amid the ongoing pandemic.

This means the A-lister could be hunkering down for quite some time.

Drake – full name Aubrey Drake Graham – seemed to be taking to isolation well, though.

He shared a now-expired Instagram Story of himself hanging out at his personal at-home basketball court and told fans: ‘My life for the next however long.’

Durant and Drake crossed paths while the NBA player’s team was in town to play the LA Lakers, though #7 has been sidelined this season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

The In My Feelings artist even shared social media from their night out together, posting a photo of the pair leaving the club.

He paired the photo with an almost prophetic caption which read: ‘life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.’

On Tuesday it was revealed that Kevin along with three Nets teammates had contracted the novel virus.

In a statement from the team, they revealed: ‘Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic.’

‘All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,’ they went on, without addressing which of the players was exhibiting symptoms.

Addressing his own diagnosis, Durant spoke to The Athletic, telling a reporter from the NBA-focused publication: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.’

Drake, Durant and his teammates are just some of the famous figures who are dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.

Currently, universally adored actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are in quarantine in Australia after the Forrest Gump star tested positive.

British talent Idris Elba has also come down with coronavirus and is currently self-isolating.