Drake Pays Tribut To The Late Virgil Abloh With A New Tattoo

Drake Pays Tribut To Virgil Abloh’s Death With A New Tattoo

Drake has a new tattoo in honor of the late Virgil Abloh.

The Certified Lover Boy artist honored Abloh’s life and legacy with a tattoo commemorating the fashion icon’s famous throwing of a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear SpringSummer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.

Tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga shared a photo of Drake’s new ink on his forearm, which he posted on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, “A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake” @champagnepapi @virgilabloh.”

Abloh, the founder of Off-White and the artistic director for Louis Vuitton, died on Nov.

After a two-year battle with cancer, he died

He had been 41 years old

Drake, who worked with Abloh on everything from music to his redesigned private plane, shared a series of photos of the two over the years, referring to him as his “brother.”

Drake said at the time, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 times more for you…love you forever brother, thank you for everything.”

