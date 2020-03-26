Drake Tells Rihanna to Drop Her New Album in Hilarious Instagram Live Exchange

What can help everyone keep their spirits up in these hard times? A new Rihanna album, duh.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Drake and the Fenty founder digitally crossed paths thanks to 1Oak’s “Isolation Station” livestream on Tuesday night.

E! News learned the songstress reached out to the A-list club’s own, Richie Akiva, and, in the name of social distancing, they had DJ Spade host the livestream solo from the basement of the Big Apple hot spot. Fun with a purpose, the livestream featured a link to donate to Children’s Health Fund in New York, which the club will continue to raise money for this week.

For eagle-eyed fans, the livestream featured comments not only from RiRi, but also from her famous ex.

While Rihanna had some fun with the moment, joking her people were “stuck outside” the club in a comment on DJ Spade’s account, Drake took the opportunity to ask her for something fans desperately want: new music.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he urged on DJ Spade’s livestream, making fun of the fact she hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti.

The Internet also caught the two bantering back and forth with Drake writing “DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION,” and Rihanna quipping, “Give drake some water.”

While the two have quite the packed history, they seem to be back on friendly terms as of late considering the “Diamonds” singer helped celebrate Drake’s birthday this past October.

As for their latest words on social media, we appreciate the entertainment while we’re social distancing.