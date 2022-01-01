Drake’s favorite cocktail is a three-ingredient, low-cost boozy drink.

Drake’s go-to cocktail is a three-ingredient, low-cost boozy concoction.

It’s always interesting to learn more about your favorite musicians and celebrities, including their favorite foods and beverages.

However, some celebrities, such as Drake, make it known what they prefer to drink in their spare time.

Indeed, one of the rapper’s favorite alcoholic beverages is a three-ingredient, low-cost drink that you can make at home.

If you haven’t heard of Drake, you haven’t been watching much TV or paying attention to the music scene.

Drake first rose to fame as Jimmy Brooks on the popular teen show Degrassi: The Next Generation, where he starred for seven years before breaking out as a rapper.

With hit songs like “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling,” and “Take Care,” Drake quickly established himself as a musician. He signed a record deal with Lil Wayne’s label, Young Money Entertainment, and the rest is history.

Drake is frequently in the news.

He’s been dubbed the “Kobe Bryant of hip hop” by Jay-Z.

Drake always has something to say to his fans, whether it’s about his relationship with Rihanna or promoting his label OVO Sound.

And he doesn’t hold back when it comes to promoting his favorite tasty beverages.

Because he adored one of his all-time favorites so much, the 35-year-old even rapped about it.

Drake is no stranger to a good cocktail.

In 2016, he launched Virginia Black, his own bourbon brand.

The aromatic flavors of 2-4 year Bourbons are combined with a high-rye mash in this blend.

According to The Spirit Business, the Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey costs about (dollar)62 and was recently launched in Australia.

Drake isn’t shy about admitting that he enjoys wine and wine spritzers.

Whether it’s on Instagram or during one of his interviews, the 34-year-old hip-hop star is almost always holding a wine glass.

Drake and his pal Chris Brown were on the tennis court with their wine glasses in Turks and Caicos in 2019, and XXL reported Drake’s remark, “Spritzer Season,” to commemorate the trip.

Cocktails are a favorite of the rapper.

For example, in the first verse of his song “The Motto” with Lil Wayne from 2011, he mentions his absolute favorite drink.

“We bought liters of Santa Margherita.”

According to Refinery 29, there are more celebrities,…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.