Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s rarely-seen 5-year-old daughter, proudly proclaims in an adorable new video that her ‘Auntie’ Kim makes SKIMS pants.

While on a Target run, Rob Kardashian’s five-year-old daughter Dream boasted about her “Auntie” Kim making SKIMS.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently faced backlash after a video of him discussing his children’s ethnicities resurfaced.

Dream, five, was caught in an adorable moment while shopping at Target, when she mistook the loungewear on the rack for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

The tiny tot rode on the shopping cart with her caretaker as they browsed through the store in a TikTok video re-shared by a fan on Reddit.

“Oh this my SKIMS!” the little girl exclaimed as they entered the lingerie section.

Dream can be heard exclaiming, “My auntie makes these!” as she rushes over to get a closer look.

“It’s the same fabric,” she said, clutching a pair of fuzzy pants in her hands.

With a crying emoji, her caretaker captioned the photo, “She thought the clothes at Target were SKIMS.”

Dream’s adorable mishap came after recent backlash over her father Rob, who was recently resurfaced in a KUWTK clip.

After a tasteless joke made in an old episode, fans labeled the youngest Kardashian and his sister Khloe “racist.”

A TikTok account called @Kardashian_Kolloquium shared a clip from the Kardashian family’s E! reality show, in which Khloe and Rob were talking about Rob welcoming a child while his then-girlfriend, Blacc Chyna, looked on.

“I can’t wait to have an Armenian baby,” Rob says to his sister in the clip.

“And probably a smidgeon of Black,” Khloe responded.

“It’ll be an Armenian baby,” Rob retorted, to which his sister responded, “It’ll be a little, like, Northie.”

“Let’s not make this a race war,” he said.

Before including the clip, the video’s creator stated that several similar videos had been circulating online, and that the Kardashian family has been involved in a number of similar controversies and accusations of cultural appropriation.

“The development of California was, of course, a process rife with colonization and displacement of indigenous and Mexican peoples,” she said in a video essay.

Two key concepts to consider when considering today’s ever-evolving and appropriative Kardashians.”

“Just as CA isn’t claiming its Mexican roots, rob isn’t claiming his child’s black heritage,” a commenter observed.

“The Kardashians’ biggest question as a family is ‘How close to blackness can we get without being Black?” wrote another.

“Can we stop saying racially insensitive and start calling it racist because that’s exactly what it is?” a third TikToker asked.

Dream was welcomed into Rob and Blacc Chyna’s home…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.