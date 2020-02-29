Dresden Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister reopened

After restoration work, Dresden has its old masters again: yesterday evening the picture gallery in the German city was reopened with a ceremony.

The Alte Meister gallery is one of the most important museums of its kind in the world and had been renovated in the past seven years for around 50 million euros. In addition to 700 masterpieces of painting spanning several centuries, 420 sculptures are also shown. Stephan Koja from Vienna has been the director of the collection since 2016. The 57-year-old from Vienna now runs his institution fully for the first time.

Schäuble: Museums “Quintessence of Europe”

President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble gave a keynote speech on the importance of art for European thought. Museums are a European invention, they have been called the “quintessence of Europe”. In Dresden one faces a European cultural heritage. Here is a place to encounter what connects European cultures with each other, “a place where you can become a little European, here in Dresden, in the middle of Europe”.

Marion Ackermann, General Director of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD), had welcomed the guests to the ceremony in the Schauspielhaus. She recalled that in times of increasing polarization in society a large banner adorned the Sempergalerie for a long time, a banner with the inscription: “A house full of foreigners, the pride of the Free State”: “It was suspended because we thought the times would be better. ”But it seems to be more necessary than ever to remember that these collections reflect a condensed European culture and have a historically grown context.