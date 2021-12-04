Drew Barrymore Adapted a Parenting Mantra from ‘The Simpsons’

Drew Barrymore has adopted a parenting mantra from ‘The Simpsons.’

Drew Barrymore, an actor, author, and talk show host, opens up a lot to his fans about his life as a former child star.

All of this happened before 1990, when she was blacklisted by Hollywood at the age of 12 and emancipated from her mother at the age of 14.

After collaborating with Adam Sandler and starring in The Wedding Singer a few years later, she made a career comeback.

She’s now a mother and a resource for other parents.

She’s also usually open about her personal life.

She once revealed that she developed a fantastic parenting mantra based on Homer Simpson.

But it was a different familiar face who gave her the reassuring advice she needed about traveling with kids.

Barrymore has two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman: Olive, born in 2012, and Frankie, born in 2014.

Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016, in what she described as her “worst nightmare.”

Despite this, the two remain committed co-parents.

Barrymore revealed she spent time with her kids, ex, and new wife on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021.

“On Sunday, I went trick-or-treating with Will and Allie, my daughters’ wonderful stepmother.

“Honestly, I think this is perfect,” she expressed her opinion.

“When you have kids, you’re never not together,” she continued.

“I’m just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions,” says the speaker.

Less traffic on the high road, baby.”

Barrymore’s parenting philosophy isn’t limited to that.

There’s another episode of The Simpsons that she drew from that relates in some way.

In her second memoir, Wildflower, Barrymore reveals that she discovered a mantra in an episode of The Simpsons.

“And Maggie Makes Three” is about Homer Simpson giving up his own dream of owning a bowling alley when Marge becomes pregnant with Maggie.

The Simpson kids wonder why there are no pictures of Maggie in the family photo album as the episode ends, and Homer explains that it’s because he keeps her pictures where he needs them the most.

They’re partially covering a plaque that reads, “DON’T FORGET: YOU’RE HERE FOREVER” in his office.

“But the way he’s taped all the pictures of Maggie on the plaque, it’s covered some of the words, and it now reads, ‘DO IT FOR HER,’ and that’s what he sees every day,” Barrymore explains.

“Do it for her sake.”

