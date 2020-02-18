Drew Barrymore Gives Thanks to the Trainer Who Helped Transform Her Body

Drew Barrymore is giving credit where credit is due.

In honor of Wellness Week, the Hollywood actress took to Instagram and gave thanks to a woman who has helped in her fitness journey time and time again. Let’s just say everyone deserves someone as special as M/Body founder Marnie Alton.

“This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me,” Drew wrote on Instagram. “Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being.”

Drew went on to describe Marnie as a woman who is “so knowledgeable about our bodies.” And if you’re ever in Los Angeles, perhaps you can experience her workouts—before they sell out of course.

“Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself,” she explained. “How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane!”

Drew continued, “Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if you’re looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.”

In her Instagram post, the proud mom also shared a few photos from her workouts that can often be done inside her children’s playroom.

There are also more than a few words of wisdom including a “love note to my body” that may just inspire her fans and followers to get up and break a sweat.

Earlier this week, Drew kicked off Wellness Week with a video from her workout at the yoga studio. While she was breaking a sweat, the actress had a revelation she couldn’t help but share.

“Stillness is as powerful and thought provoking and emotionally compelling as hurling yourself around, throwing yourself to music, working out your anger, working through things,” she explained. “Being quiet and still can be bring some of the most powerful things to our bodies…So I want to promote being a long, long, long-time yogie.”

You go Drew!