Drew Barrymore is a sober person, right?

Drew Barrymore, do you think he’s sober?

Drew Barrymore spoke out about her mental health on CBS Mornings on Thursday, December 9, 2021, following an interview with Machine Gun Kelly on her own talk show.

She also spoke to the audience about her decision to stop drinking.

Drew Barrymore revealed during an appearance on CBS Mornings that she has been on a “quiet, confident journey” toward sobriety for the past few years.

“For the first time in a very long time, I’m going to say something…

“It’s been two and a half years since I’ve had a drink of alcohol.”

And it was something she realized didn’t help her in her life,” she explained.

Despite admitting to being “very private” about her own mental health, the actress talked about how she expects celebrities to handle the sensitive subject differently on social media and in public.

“We’re at a crossroads and a turning point,” she said, “where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves requires a journey and solutions.”

“The vast majority of people do it alone.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a backlash against the perfection we’re all being forced to see and feel through social media right now,” she continued.

Drew expressed her relief at being able to share her journey to self-acceptance.

“We’re not doing this for the sake of gaining public attention,” she explained.

“I’d like to proceed in a more honest manner that is more conducive to my mental well-being.”

Drew Barrymore, who rose to fame as a six-year-old, struggled with many of the issues that come with life in Hollywood, including substance abuse.

The actress has previously spoken out about her childhood cocaine addiction, which resulted in her being “blacklisted” at the age of 12.

Her teenage years were spent in rehabs and mental institutions, and after a suicide attempt at the age of 14, she was granted legal emancipation from her mother.

“Perhaps people believe I figured out so many problems when I was young because things were so difficult,” she said on CBS Mornings.

“With each decade of our lives, we are confronted with things that almost surpass what we thought we had seen.

That conversation intrigues me: we don’t fix it, we move on, and it never breaks again.

“We’re on that roller coaster,” she said at the end.

On Friday, December 11, 2021, Machine Gun Kelly made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Kelly sat down and told Drew…

