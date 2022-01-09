Drew Barrymore is ecstatic about Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network launch.

Drew Barrymore Is Excited About Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Launch

Drew Barrymore is a regular television watcher like the rest of us when she isn’t hosting her successful daytime talk show.

The actor recently expressed her delight at the upcoming launch of Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ cable network.

Barrymore responded to Joanna’s Instagram post, expressing her thoughts on the network’s upcoming premiere.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are a power couple who have revolutionized the home improvement industry.

They’ve expanded the Magnolia brand through partnerships with big-box retailers, developed their own line of home goods, and now have their own television network.

They have amassed a large following during their time on television, which now appears to include the legend, Barrymore.

Chip and Joanna have long been idolized by the Scream queen.

When the latter shared a promo for the launch of Magnolia Network, Barrymore expressed her enthusiasm in the comments section.

“@joannagaines Oh I’ve been binge-watching your old show all weekend and can’t wait for the premiere of the new show! @magnolianetwork is gonna be on all the time,” Barrymore wrote on Twitter.

Barrymore’s fans responded by praising her interaction with Joanna and thanking her for her support in her new endeavor.

“Legends supporting legends,” retorted a fan.

“Drew always knows what’s going on,” a fan added.

“I’m with you on that.

“I’ve been hooked on Chip and Jo Jo for years, and it just keeps getting better,” one Instagram user said.

“It’s literally the best!” one fan exclaimed. “Joe and Chip haven’t changed since the beginning.”

Another fan said, “I love your show, it’s super good.”

Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) shared this.

Magnolia Network debuted in January of this year.

It was supposed to premiere on May 5 of this year, but it was originally scheduled for 2022.

However, due to the pandemic, television executives decided to postpone the launch of the network because show production had to be halted.

The majority of the programming would then premiere in the discovery(plus) streaming service at the start of 2021, giving fans a reason to sign up.

Magnolia Network would later release their shows on the app, but it wasn’t until now that it debuted on cable television, taking…

