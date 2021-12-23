Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, and Other Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays This Year

Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, and Other Hollywood Stars Celebrate the Holidays This Year

Here’s how the stars are getting into the festive spirit of the holidays this year, from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s holiday party to Kate Hudson playing polo in the snow.

Here’s a link to it.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and these celebrities are enjoying it to the fullest!

As the temperatures drop and the year draws to a close, celebrities like Eva Longoria, Bobby Berk of Queer Eye, and Jordin Sparks have all been drawn into the holiday spirit.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who threw a holiday party and dressed up in their holiday best, are at the top of the nice list.

Chrissy went all out in a Santa-inspired outfit complete with matching red stockings and a pair of reindeer ears, while John went with a red Christmas sweater and black jeans.

Nicole Franzel-Arroyo, a Big Brother contestant, channeled her inner Santa Claus in an adorable Instagram photo shoot with her husband, Victor Arroyo, dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Claus, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, and their baby, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, as a surprised elf.

She wrote, “Arrow took a look at the naughty and nice list.”

“This year, which one were you?”

While some celebrities dressed up as Santa Claus, others sat down with him.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag of The Hills brought their 4-year-old son, Gunner Stone, to meet Santa, as did singer Jordin Sparks’ son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., at Santa Monica Place.

Kate Hudson, dressed in a one-piece ski suit, frolicked in the snow, enjoying the St.

The Aspen Valley Polo Club hosts the Regis World Snow Polo Championship finals.

Meanwhile, while visiting Schellville Christmas Village in Delaware, country singer Jimmie Allen and his family swapped ice skates for roller skates.

He wrote on Instagram, “Christmas things back home in Delaware are always special.”

“We enjoy bringing our children back to the places where we grew up.

Delaware will always be HOME for me, no matter where I go.”

Eva Longoria and Robin Thicke both took their families on vacations in the warmer California weather…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and More Stars Are Celebrating the Holidays This Year