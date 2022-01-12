Drew Barrymore laments her inability to ‘date with kids,’ and vows to ‘never’ marry again.

Drew Barrymore sobs over her inability to ‘date with kids,’ vowing to ‘never’ marry again.

I’m torn.

Drew Barrymore broke down in tears as she discussed her conflicted feelings about dating as a single mother of two daughters.

“I don’t know how to date with kids,” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, told Bobby Berk in a clip from her CBS show on Wednesday, January 12, as she wiped away tears.

“I haven’t arrived yet.

I have two young daughters [Olive, 9], and Frankie, 7, and I don’t want to bring strangers into our house.

I believe it would take me a long time to meet and get to know someone before I could even consider introducing them to my daughters.”

“You’re thinking about how it’s going to affect tour kids, and you’re being careful about that, which means you’re a good mom,” the Queer Eye star, 40, exclaimed, praising the actress for “thinking about that.”

You’re a wonderful mom.

“Don’t even think about it.”

While speaking with Barrymore about the clip on Wednesday, Gayle King echoed that sentiment.

The 67-year-old CBS Mornings cohost inquired about the author’s tears while speaking with Berk.

“My children’s father, [Will Kopelman], is happily remarried to the most wonderful woman on the planet, [Alexandra Michler],” the Golden Globe winner responded.

“My children have the most amazing stepmother.

Our methods differed.

I believe I’ve been in a beautiful, honoring purgatory on their side of the street, which is so functional, whole, and happening.

It’s all up to me, I’ve been saying.

… I’m not sure I’ve ever said it out loud, but it’s because I have two daughters.”

She only started going on “occasional date[s]” within the last two years, according to the California native, who split from the 43-year-old art consultant in 2016.

Barrymore clarified that she isn’t looking for someone who wants to get married and have more children.

The Emmy nominee stated that she will “never” marry again.

“No way.

“There’s no reason to be,” Barrymore, who previously married Jeremy Thomas in 1994 and Tom Green in 2001 and 2002, said.

“I might live with someone else again.”

Yes, possibly.

But I’m never, ever, ever going to marry again.”

For the time being, the Santa Clarita Diet alum is finding “unromantic” Zoom dates.

