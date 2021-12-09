Drew Barrymore on How Machine Gun Kelly Inspired Her To Talk About Her Sobriety and Divorce (Insider Access)

Drew Barrymore is more open than ever before.

The talk show host revealed that she has been sober for two years in a new interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, a personal decision she felt didn’t require a big announcement.

“I didn’t want to talk about it because I didn’t want the judgment or the pressure of the word sober,” she explained.

“But I was looking at patterns and decisions I was making, and I was stuck in a rut.”

Changing habits was required.

I wanted to be the happiest, healthiest, and most self-assured person I could be.

I felt better the longer I didn’t drink.

I don’t believe you need to announce it on the rooftop.

Do it on your own.”

However, the actress from Blended wasn’t alone on her journey.

In fact, she told her bestie Cameron Diaz about her decision, who had recently appeared on her show for a wine segment.

She said, “Ironically, Cameron was one of the first people to know.”

“I told my friends about it, but not in public.”

There are a plethora of things we must do in order to continue growing and evolving in our lives.

It’s so liberating when you can trust yourself and stop doubting yourself!”

Barrymore explained that her decision to reveal her news was motivated by her upcoming interview with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Machine Gun Kelly gives the host a fun manicure to promote his unisex nail polish line, but it quickly turns into an impromptu heart-to-heart when he admits that he wasn’t feeling “OK.” In response, Barrymore shares details about her emotional split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016 and how it affected her mental health.

“I just wanted a nuclear family so badly, and when that dream didn’t come true — with kids involved, it was an even more intense experience,” she told ET.

I was inspired to be vulnerable by Machine Gun Kelly.

He considers whether he really needs to keep up the pretense.

I’d love it if social media wasn’t just a showcase of fabulousness, but rather a place where we could all come together and share our experiences.”

On Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore and Machine Gun Kelly have a candid conversation.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Drew Barrymore on How Machine Gun Kelly Inspired Her To Discuss Her Sobriety and Divorce (Exclusive)