Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Ins

Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to

Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore is more open than he’s ever been.

In a new interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, the talk show host revealed that she has been sober for two years, a personal decision that she felt didn’t require a big announcement.

She explained, “I didn’t want to talk about it because I didn’t want to be judged or put under the pressure of the word sober.”

“However, I was stuck in a rut, examining patterns and decisions I was making.”

It took a change in attitude.

I wanted to live the happiest, healthiest, and most confident life I could.

The longer I went without drinking, the better I felt.

You don’t have to tell everyone on the rooftop, in my opinion.

“Go for it.”

The actress from Blended, on the other hand, was not alone on her journey.

Her decision was even revealed to her best friend Cameron Diaz, who had recently appeared on her show for a wine segment.

“Ironically, Cameron was one of the first to find out,” she explained.

“I told my friends about it, but not in front of the camera.”

Many things must be done in our lives in order for us to continue to grow and evolve.

When you can trust yourself and stop doubting yourself, it’s such a liberating feeling!”

Barrymore explained that her decision to share the news was influenced by her upcoming interview with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly gives Drew Barrymore a fun manicure to promote his unisex nail polish line on Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, but it quickly turns into an impromptu heart-to-heart when he admits that he wasn’t feeling “OK.” In response, Barrymore discusses her emotional split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016 and how it affected her mental health.

“I just wanted a nuclear family so badly,” she told ET, “and when that dream didn’t come true — especially with kids involved — it was an even more intense experience.”

Machine Gun Kelly inspired me to be vulnerable.

He mulls over whether or not he really needs to keep the mask on.

I’d love it if social media wasn’t just a showcase of fabulousness, but also a place where we could all connect and share our stories.”

Barrymore and Machine Gun Kelly have a candid discussion on Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

THE FOLLOWING CONTENT MAY BE RELATED:

Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive) Drew Barrymore on Machine Gun Kelly’s Inspiring Her to Share the News She’s Sober and Talk Divorce (Exclusive)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy