Drew Barrymore Opens Up About How Many Dates She Goes on in a Year (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore Reveals How Many Dates She Goes on in a Year (Insider Access)

Drew Barrymore is taking the dating world by storm.

The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed how many dates she goes on in an interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner.

The 46-year-old says, “I love dating.”

“I think it can be a lot of fun, but I don’t do it all that often.”

I think I’m averaging one or two dates per year, which feels consistent in my hectic schedule.”

Despite the fact that none of the dates have stuck so far, Barrymore remains hopeful.

“The majority of them haven’t been great,” she admits, “but to me, those are like funny stories, and I never want people to get cynical out there.”

“You have to be optimistic and do it for yourself.”

Prepare yourself by listening to music and dressing in your favorite outfit.”

Barrymore is juggling her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and more.

Since her divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016, Barrymore says it’s been difficult to open herself up to love.

The Charlie’s Angels actress discussed how the men from Queer Eye inspired her to keep putting herself out there, as well as what she learned about dating after their conversation.

“I think it was less about the date and more about how we need to look within and figure out what’s holding us back, what’s stopping us, and why we’re afraid,” she says.

“I had a great realization talking with the guys, and I started crying with Bobby [Berk] because I realized that a large part of my journey has been that I’m just for me.”

I’m a mom, and I have no idea how to date with kids; it hasn’t been a priority for me, and I have no idea how to navigate it.”

“I think as my kids have grown older and their father has happily remarried, times change and, you know, we bloom, and I am more open to it now,” she continues.

It’s been six years, I’m a little rusty, my life has changed dramatically, and I’ve never even considered dating, let alone a relationship as a single mother who has finally invested in herself.

Relationships, my kids, and everyone else have always been a priority for me.

I don’t believe I’ve done so.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Drew Barrymore Reveals How Many Dates She Goes on a Year (Exclusive)