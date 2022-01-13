Drew Barrymore Discusses How the ‘Queer Eye’ Guys Helped Her Re-Enter the Dating Game (Exclusive)

Despite the fact that reentering the dating scene has been difficult for the actress turned talk show host, Drew Barrymore has never shied away from talking about her love life.

Barrymore spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about dating as a mother of two daughters, as well as what it was like to have the Queer Eye guys help her get back out there.

“Things don’t just appear in your lap from nowhere.”

We all need to be more proactive in our lives, and I’ve always been wary of doing anything virtual, such as using dating apps.

“Because it could be about something other than the apps or the state of the world,” Barrymore explained to ET.

First and foremost, I’d like to get to know my side of the street, and everything else will fall into place.”

Barrymore said she’s had an internal dialogue about being single that’s made her feel like there’s something “wrong” with her, and that figuring that out has been emotionally draining for her.

“A lot of us who have been single for a long time have an inner dialogue like, ‘Maybe there is something wrong with me,’ rather than realizing it can be an empowered choice,” she explained.

“In my case, I wanted to raise my two daughters to honor their father, who is now happily remarried.”

I’ve been at peace with what’s going on on the other side of the street for six years.”

“So, it’s given me the room now to sort of look at what’s going on on my side of the street,” she continued, “and what I realize here is that I don’t know how to date with daughters.” “They are my central focus, and romance has really been in the back seat, and when your kids are young, they really need you, and it’s hard to figure out how to balance it,” she said.

