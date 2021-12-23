Drew Barrymore says Keanu Reeves gave her the “Ride of Her Life” on a motorcycle for her 16th birthday.

Drew Barrymore reveals that Keanu Reeves gave her the “Ride of Her Life” on a motorcycle for her 16th birthday.

On a recent episode of Drew Barrymore’s talk show, she recalled a time when she and Keanu Reeves rode down the streets of Los Angeles at “warp speed.”

Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves reminisce about their youth.

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on November 21, the two stars, who co-starred in the 1986 Christmas film Babes in Toyland, reminisced about their time working on what Drew called an “obscure masterpiece.”

She said, “We had so much fun making it,” as Keanu described the experience as “crazy” and thanked co-stars Richard Mulligan and Jill Schoelen for their contributions.

Drew told the Matrix Resurrections star, “From 1986 to now, we’ve both had the privilege and fortune to keep going—what a blessing.”

“I also think you’re someone who is very gracious about it.”

After Keanu expressed his gratitude for Drew’s “kind” words, Drew brought up one of her favorite memories of Keanu from her teenage years.

“On my 16th birthday, I was at this club, and you walked in, grabbed my hand, and led me outside, where you put me on your motorcycle,” she recalled.

“And we were driving at the fastest speed I’d ever seen in my life.”

Despite the fact that Keanu couldn’t recall the encounter, Drew told him, “You took me on the ride of my life.”

And I was such a free human being.”

“I just remember being so happy and loving life,” she explained.

“I treasure it because, as we grow older, achieving that feeling becomes more difficult.”

After Keanu dropped her off at the club, she “skipped” back to the party, according to the Charlie’s Angels alum.

“There is no better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and realizing what freedom is,” she continued.

Keanu seemed moved by the story, agreeing with Drew that “back in those beautiful days there was a freedom to it.”

When Keanu is acting, on the other hand, he is at his most relaxed.

