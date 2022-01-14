Drew Barrymore was surprised that the script for ‘Scream’ didn’t include a cover letter to prevent this.

Drew Barrymore was taken aback when the ‘Scream’ script didn’t include a cover letter to prevent this from happening.

Drew Barrymore, an actor and talk show host, is best known for her iconic appearance in the first Scream film.

And she claims that as soon as she read the script, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.

She couldn’t believe there wasn’t a cover letter with a specific message attached.

Barrymore was originally sent the script for 1996’s Scream with the intention of her playing Sidney Prescott, the franchise’s final girl.

Neve Campbell continues to play the character in the new film Scream, which was released in theaters on January.

14th, 2022

Despite the fact that the “genre had been quiet for a while,” Barrymore was blown away by Kevin Williamson’s scriptwriting — and appeared terrified by it.

According to HuffPost, “it was so well-written that it was ours to mess up.”

However, the star had one gripe.

She read the script late at night when she was alone at home.

As a result, she was “so upset” and “so frightened” by how much it “frightened” her.

“I can’t believe there wasn’t a cover letter that said, ‘If you’re a girl, don’t read this alone,'” she explained.

“I was like, ‘This is seriously irresponsible.'”

However, Barrymore believed that having that fear meant the script would work well on screen.

The script frightened Barrymore, which is arguably a prerequisite for a good horror script.

As a result, she knew she wanted to be a part of Scream’s team.

Because it was “so good,” she became a little “bullish.”

“I was so messed up,” she told HuffPost, “but I thought, ‘God, if it’s that good in writing, can you imagine how good it will be when it comes to life?”

“I wanted it to feel very real and high-stakes in a film where I knew there would be a lot of tongue-in-cheek.”

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed that she eventually decided to leave her original role.

After a “weird revelation,” she claims she let go of Sidney.

She correctly predicted that the film would be more impactful if the female lead — who the audience perceives to be safe — became a victim, as she told it.

As a result, Barrymore stated that she requested to play Casey Becker.

She likened it to removing a…

