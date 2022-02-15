Drew Barrymore’s daughter Frankie, 7, appears to be her TWIN in a rare photo as she assists her father in preparing dinner for his new wife.

Frankie Barrymore, Drew Barrymore’s 7-year-old daughter, appears to be her TWIN in a rare photo as she assists her father in preparing dinner for his new wife.

In a rare photo posted by her father Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore’s daughter Frankie is a spitting image of the actress.

Will, who divorced Drew in 2016, shared a photo of Frankie, seven, assisting him in the kitchen as he prepared dinner for his new wife, Alexandra Michler.

He shared a photo of Frankie leaning on a wooden table, smiling at the camera.

The little girl resembles her famous mother Drew when she was a child star.

Will enlisted Frankie’s assistance in preparing baked potatoes for Vogue director Alexandra, whom he married last year, as a Valentine’s Day meal.

The art consultant captioned the sweet shot, “Shout out to my sous chef who really supported my test kitchen prep work.”

Drew, 46, and Will, 43, share Frankie, a nine-year-old daughter, and Olive, a nine-year-old son.

They started dating in early 2011, and a year later, they got engaged.

In June 2012, they married in Montecito, California.

After four years of marriage, the couple divorced in April 2016.

Will, the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman, confirmed his relationship with Alexandra in December 2020.

They got engaged in January 2021 and married on August 28 of that year in Nantucket.

Will and Drew are still close as co-parents of their children, and the exes were spotted out in September with their kids, as well as Alexandra.

The blended family was seen eating dinner at a Japanese restaurant before seeing Hamilton on Broadway in New York.

Drew recently discussed how her mother’s relationship with her influenced her own parenting.

Last year, while on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Charlie’s Angels alum recalled a conversation she had with one of her daughters.

“I’m not your friend, and I’ll never be your friend,” she stated.

I’m your mother, and I’d like to introduce myself.

We’re not going to do that because I had a mother who was a friend.”

“I raise my daughters in a traditional, quiet, and protective manner.”

Drew and Will prefer to keep their daughters’ lives private, with the 50 First Dates star previously revealing that she does not regard her children as a “brand.”

“My life with my children, my feelings, everything is on the table – but [Olive and Frankie] aren’t,” she told People in 2020.

‘I don’t sell my brand to my children because of my life experiences.’

I’m not going to do it.”

Her early career as a child star, she said, influenced her parenting style.

“I’ve been in this industry since I was in diapers,” she explained.

“I was thirteen years old when…”

