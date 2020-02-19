Drew Carey Advocates for Domestic Violence Law Reform After Amie Harwick’s Murder

Drew Carey is fighting for better domestic violence laws after his ex-fiancée was found dead.

Over the weekend, news broke that Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to the Price Is Right star in 2018, was killed in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday.

She was only 38 years old.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s release, Harwick’s former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Playa Del Rey.

Officers responded to a call of a “woman screaming” in the Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. that night, per the release. Apparently, Harwick’s roommate went to nearby residences to call for help and later met with officers outside of their shared home. The roommate told officers that Harwick was being assaulted inside.

Per the release, police found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony and was “gravely injured” and “unresponsive.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Harwick to a local hospital, however, she later passed away.

According to documents, the medical examiner revealed Harwick’s cause of death was “blunt force injuries of the head and torso.”

Over the tragedy, Carey has spoken out about Harwick’s death and is fighting for better domestic violence laws.

On Tuesday, the Price Is Right star took to social media to advocate for better domestic violence laws. He is backing a petition on Change.org that more than 20,000 people (and counting) have signed.

“Please sign this petition and chip in if you can,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “#JusticeForAmie Thank you and bless you.”

On the petition page, which was created by one of Harwick’s friends, Diana Arias, a message read: “I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie.”

According to the LAPD release, detectives learned that Harwick had recently expressed fear of her former boyfriend. She had filed a restraining order against him, however, it had expired and Harwick had seen her former boyfriend two weeks ago.

Arias touched on Harwick’s restraining order and the flaws with the justice system over domestic violence cases.

“Amie had a restraining order in place against a violent ex boyfriend from a decade ago. The restraining order expired,” the message read on the petition page.

“Well two weeks ago, this ex boyfriend went to an event that she was at and harassed her,” the statement continued. “He began to stalk her and on Valentine’s day attack her, in her own home while he laid in wait for her to come home. This man for years clearly needed treatment. She should have never had to be in this situation like so many other victims. The process to get a restraining order is very difficult and traumatic.”

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration tomorrow, Feb. 19.

If you’d like to sign the petition, you can do so, here.