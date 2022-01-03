Drew Carey of The Price Is Right, what happened to him?

What happened to The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey?

Since August 2007, actor Drew Carey has hosted the CBS game show The Price Is Right.

The Price Is Right is a game show where contestants compete by correctly pricing merchandise in order to win cash and prizes.

After the death of his ex-fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick, on February 15, 2020, Carey was “overcome with grief.”

Harwick and Carey dated for about a year before splitting up in 2018.

Harwick, 38, was a well-known Hollywood family and sex therapist who starred in the documentary Addicted to Sexting, released in 2015.

The doctor was discovered unconscious beneath a third-story balcony at her Hollywood Hills home on February 15, 2020.

Harwick was found murdered by an ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, after her restraining order against him expired.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a “woman screaming” in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

According to police, she was thrown off the balcony of her third-floor apartment.

The production of The Price Is Right was halted shortly after the news broke, as Carey grieved Harwick’s death.

“Amie and I had a love that only a few people get to experience once in a lifetime,” Carey said at the time.

“She was a force for good in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women who was dedicated to her work as a therapist.”

I’m inconsolably sad.

“I’d like to express my gratitude in advance for allowing myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy as we work through this tragic situation.”

After making near-perfect spins on The Price Is Right on April 21, 2021, two contestants made moves that went down in the game show’s history book.

Two contestants hit (dollar)1 on the Big Wheel on the same day or during the same game on the show, which was a show record.

Kiara Thomas won a (dollar)500 bonus for bidding exactly the same amount in her first toss-up prize.

She then spun for 20 cents on the first spin and 80 cents on the second.

As it approached (dollar)1, her third spin landed right on the money.

Later, contestant Jack Zager took to the stage, where he performed a nearly identical play.

On his third bonus, Zager hit 40 cents, then 60 cents, and finally the record-breaking (dollar)1.

Two contestants landing it on the same day has never happened before on the show.

On The Price Is Right, each contestant gets two chances to spin the Big Wheel in the hopes that their total will equal (dollar)1.

If they succeed, they will receive (dollar)1000 in addition to…

