Drew Carey Reminisces About Being “Mentored” by Bob Saget During His Comedy Career (Exclusive)

Drew Carey recalls his friendship with Bob Saget.

Following the untimely death of the Full House star on Sunday, Carey spoke to ET about the impact Saget had on his life and career.

Saget’s death “really shook me,” Carey said in an interview with ET’s Matt Cohen on the set of his hit game show The Price Is Right.

“Norm [Macdonald] and Bob Saget were both friends of mine.”

Carey, 63, shared, “I really don’t like being at an age where people I know and personally know are dying.”

“Bob was the nicest guy I’ve ever met.”

“I met him a few times at a local comedy club in Cleveland when I first started out,” Carey recalled.

“When I was out here in LA, he invited me to a taping of Full House, and it’s one of the reasons I missed my first Tonight Show [performance].”

In some strange way, that invitation to attend the taping had a significant impact on my professional life.

He was always so kind and nice to me and mentored and advised me.”

Carey recalled how, before becoming a working comedian, he would go see Saget perform stand-up, and it was an unforgettable experience.

“I’d just go in as a customer and see him when he was there,” Carey recalled, “and he’d pack the place because he had such a good rep.”

I’ve seen him do two-hour, two-and-a-half-hour shows, five curtain calls, and five standing ovations…

He was a great comedian.”

Saget died in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, just hours after finishing a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the night before.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

Saget was discovered by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton after his wife asked for someone to check on him, according to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Hotel staff called Rizzo after they entered the room and found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest, according to the report.

Following up on his news.

