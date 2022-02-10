Drew Carey’s ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick, was who she claimed to be.

Drew Carey, the host of The Price Is Right, was “overcome with grief” after his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick died on February 15, 2020.

Before splitting up in 2018, Harwick and Carey were engaged for about a year.

Harwick, a 38-year-old sex therapist, was a former playboy model.

Prior to becoming a therapist, Harwick studied psychology at California Polytechnic University.

The 38-year-old actress and sex therapist was featured in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting.

She wrote The New Sex Bible for Women, which Amazon describes as “a comprehensive and all-encompassing guide for women covering everything from masturbation to oral sex, self-esteem and self-care, sex positions, safety and concerns, and sex aides.”

She made an appearance on Toni Braxton’s reality television show Braxton Family Values in 2016.

Harwick was discovered unresponsive beneath a third-story balcony at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, on February 15, 2020.

Harwick was found murdered by an ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, after the restraining order she had obtained against him had expired.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to a report of a “woman screaming” in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

According to police, she was thrown from her third-floor apartment’s balcony.

She died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso as a result of being thrown off the balcony, according to an autopsy.

Harwick had been strangled, according to the report.

Pursehouse’s case is still pending in a Los Angeles County court more than a year after she died, with no trial date set.

Pursehouse was charged with first-degree residential burglary with intent to commit grand or petit larceny or any felony and murder with malice.

Carey said he had forgiven the man who allegedly murdered his ex-fiancée during an April 2020 appearance on The Talk @ Home.

“I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love,” Carey said at the time, “and I fall short all of the time.”

“The closer you can get to that, the better you are,” the star explained.

Carey said he decided to forgive after taking a week off from The Price Is Right because he couldn’t “function.”

“On my first day back [on set], we taped the high school show for ‘Kids Week,’ which featured all high school students.”

It was my first show back, and everyone was aware of what had occurred.

“So, during the break, I took some time to talk to these kids,” he explained.

According to Carey, he informed the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.