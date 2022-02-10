Drew Sidora on Her ‘Line Sisters’ Scream Queen Turn and Her ‘Spicy’ Return to ‘RHOA’ (Exclusive) Drew Sidora on Her ‘Scream Queen’ Turn in ‘Line Sisters’ and Her ‘Spicy’ Return to ‘RHOA’

Drew Sidora is attempting to live the life of a scream queen.

Line Sisters, a Lifetime film that is part Girls Trip and part Urban Legend, stars the 36-year-old actress and Real Housewife.

Drew confesses to ET via video chat, “I’ve never been able to do a scary movie — I can’t even watch scary movies!”

“Everyone says, ‘How are you doing a scary movie?’ But I felt like I needed to conquer this, you know? So this was my first one, and it really tested me as an actress.”

It was unlike any other project I’d worked on before.”

“It was really scary,” she says of filming the film, which follows a group of “line sisters” — women who pledged a sorority together — 15 years after a hazing incident turned deadly.

Now, during a Black Greek life reunion, someone who knows their secret is coming after them.

Drew mentions that he worked with a real snake.

“So I’m reading the script and thinking it’ll be a prop or something, and I have to go through a whole training on how to deal with the snake.”

And I thought to myself, ‘This is some terrifying stuff.’

Who wants to work with a snake?!’ And I had to lay next to it! So what you saw on screen was not acting for me.

That was me being completely freaked out.”

Drew’s status as a Housewife is also poked fun at in the made-for-TV thriller, with a direct nod to the franchise and its cast members’ tendency to fight over room assignments on vacations.

The on-set experience, on the other hand, was nothing like Housewives.

“You rarely get to connect with women,” Drew explains, “and you know where I come from, working with women where you’re allowed to truly love on each other, support each other, uplift each other, and want everyone to win.”

“For me, that felt like it was priceless.”

Drew is currently wrapping up season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which will be her second as peach-holder.

She teases, “That’s going to be spicy.”

“I Infosurhoy the best news summary.

Drew Sidora on Her Scream Queen Turn in ‘Line Sisters’ and Her ‘Spicy’ Return to ‘RHOA’ (Exclusive)