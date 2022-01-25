Drs. Botched’s

Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif promise never-before-seen cases.

“This season is unique because it’s not just about fixing plastic surgery for people who had it for cosmetic reasons,” Terry told E! News exclusively. “It’s also about fixing plastic surgery for people who had it for trauma, cancer, and congenital deformity.”

“What’s unusual about this season is we’re seeing things we’ve never seen before,” Paul says.

“For example, this one woman goes in to have this little spot removed by a dermatologist, and unbeknownst to the dermatologist, just a little area under the nose, he thinks it’s a little bit of skin cancer,” Terry continued.

As a result, he keeps moving, and by the end of the few hours, she had nothing beneath her nose.

Her upper lip was completely missing.

Imagine if they held the mirror up to her and there was nothing there.”

“This girl was born with this little mass on the back of her heel,” Terry teased about another shocking case.

After a quick biopsy, they discovered it was a lymphoblastoma, and the entire heel had to be removed.

They microsurgically sewed tissue from the back into the heel.

The issue is that it grew like back tissue.

So she has a ball sack on her heel, and she can’t wear tennis shoes, she can’t run, she’s embarrassed, she can’t go to the beach, and she’s 19 years old.”

“So she comes in, we have to try to make it a heel,” he continued, “but you know if you move all that tissue around, you’re going to kill it and you’re going to need another back flap done.”

“This is a particularly challenging case.”

“Horrible complications with his lower eyelids,” Paul said of one tragic case of a rock musician.

His lower eyelids are drooping all the way down, giving him a deformed appearance.

It ruined his entire music practice, forcing him to perform in public, write, and wear sunglasses all the time, effectively turning him into a hermit.”

Finally, Terry described how he and his team attempted to fix one woman’s “ugly” knee injury. “In order to fix it and make it look reasonable, we had to put…

Botched’s Drs. Dubrow and Nassif Tease New Season’s “Freaky, Weird” and “Shocking” Cases