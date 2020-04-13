Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Tease “Weirdest” Botched Cases Yet in Daily Pop Sneak Peek

The Botched boys are back in town!

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif joined E!’s Justin Sylvester for a virtual Daily Pop interview ahead of tonight’s all-new Botched, and they revealed that the rest of season six is packed with “stories that you think would never happen.”

Dr. Dubrow acknowledged that he and his Botched BFF tend to hype up every season as “the most unique,” à la The Bachelor always teasing “the most dramatic rose ceremony yet,” but he explained that the upcoming episodes truly are the weirdest.

“We decided this season to take on those patients that normally we would pass on, that weren’t considered fixable,” Dr. Dubrow told Sylvester. “But because we’ve been doing this for so long, we have sort of special operations and special skills for these incredibly difficult cases.”

According to Dr. Nassif, these cases range from a drunk driving victim who was forced to wait in an emergency room all night while a plastic surgeon slept to those with body dysmorphic disorder who’ve put implants in their face that don’t even appear to be real.

The unique situations presented to both doctors naturally came with a number of “complications,” Dr. Dubrow said. He explained that he’d often preface patients with a question like, “Are you willing to be botched and then un-botched by us?”

“These operations are not in the textbooks,” he added. “So the experience of being on Botched taught us how to do these new kinds of procedures so we could apply them in new situations. But that’s why the season’s so weird, because we said to these patients, ‘Look, you have needs that no plastic surgeon has never tried to solve before. Are you willing to undergo—they’re not experimental procedures, but they’re new that we had to come up with—and you’re going to have complications; Are you willing to go through those complications?’ And they said yes.”

The “weird” doesn’t end there, either. Botched fans know Dr. Nassif married Brittany Pattakos in 2019, and they might even remember that he sang “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born at the wedding. However, what they haven’t seen is Dr. Nassif’s rehearsing with the help of a vocal coach—until now, of course.

“You know when you break your nose and you get a nose bleed and you have to stuff your nose with gauze? You’re gonna need ear gauze because your ears are gonna be bleeding this season,” Dr. Dubrow joked. “So stay tuned!”

In the meantime, both doctors recommended that anyone craving fresh Botox or fillers amid the coronavirus outbreak stay home and use their respective skincare lines.

Dr. Nassif also discussed how he’s co-parenting with his ex-wife Adrienne Maloof while they both practice social distancing.

“Actually, you know, since Adrienne lives only 15 minutes away up in the hills like we do—so there’s no traffic—we keep it the way it is right now the way it’s always been; same people in the house all the time,” he said. “And so far, it’s worked out beautifully. Plus Adrienne and I, we wanna make sure everything’s done safely.”

And how is Dr. Dubrow spending his time?

“Besides Heather [Dubrow] drinking a lot of champagne, I’m doing a lot of working out,” he said, pointing out his shirt that read “sore AF.”

The two couldn’t sign off without taking a few jabs at one another, as per usual. Catch more of their antics on tonight’s Botched!