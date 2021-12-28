Dry January and Beyond: 20 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Help You Survive

Dry January and Beyond: 20 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Help You Succeed

Let’s leave hangovers in the year 2021, okay? These NA beverages will bring happiness back to happy hour!

Whether you had a few too many hot toddies over the holidays and said things you later regretted to your family, or you simply want to clean up your diet and honor your body with a cleanse in the new year, may we suggest substituting a non-alcoholic beverage for your whiskey-fueled beverage?

It’s natural to be hesitant about giving up that glass of chardonnay at the end of the day or the vodka water that serves as your liquid courage at social gatherings.

However, we can all agree that the long-term effects of alcohol outweigh the short-term pleasures.

As a result, month-long challenges like Sober October and Dry January have grown in popularity, because, let’s face it, giving up something for a month seems less daunting than giving it up permanently.

However, once you’ve tried the 20 non-alcoholic beverages we’ve gathered, you might decide to give up alcohol for good!

We feel qualified to share the beverages that have our stamp of approval in the flavor and mood-enhancing departments because we’ve been dabbling in the non-alcoholic beverage lifestyle for quite some time.

Our Sundays have never been more productive, and we no longer cringe at the Uber and Postmates receipts that used to greet us on weekends.

We rounded up 20 drinks that will help you look and feel like the life of the party without the hangover the next day, from non-alcoholic beverages created by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Blake Lively to prebiotic sodas that will help your skin and delicious tequila alternatives that won’t make you want to text your ex.

The beverages that will keep you going strong during your Dry January challenge can be found below.

If you’re worried about your friends pressuring you to drink at a party, bring one of Liquid Death’s sparkling waters with you! It not only looks like you’re drinking a beer, but the 100 percent stone-cold mountain water has the most refreshing taste and the perfect amount of…

