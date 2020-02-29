DSDS: RTL candidates caught kissing – nobody expected this love

DSDS (RTL): First kiss photo of two candidates showed up at the casting show in South Africa – no one would have expected this love.

The 17th season of DSDS is currently on RTL and reaches top ratings

Now there is a kiss photo of two candidates on the net

No TV viewer would have expected this love if it was one.

South Africa – does it exist first lovers in the casting show? Now is one Photo showed up, which should cause discussion, as extratipp.com * reports. “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” (DSDS *) on RTL brings joy, horror, anger and even tears to millions of TV viewers. The international recalls are currently flickering on the screens in the German living room, the 17th season DSDS (broadcast dates 2020 – date and times of the casting show *) brings the TV station RTL dream quotas again.

DSDS (RTL): Fantastic ratings on Saturday for casting show around Dieter Bohlen

The second episode of the DSDS international recall in South Africa saw 17.0 percent of 14 to 59 year olds (2.35 million) on Saturday evening (22 February). The market share among 14- to 49-year-olds was a very good 17.5 percent (1.33 million). In total, 3.23 million German jury boss Dieter Bohlen * watched the work.

Kevin Amendola (l.) Struggled with circulatory problems on Saturday, but still reached the next round in the international recall. © TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius “The jury from Dieter Bohlen, Pietro Lombardi, Oana Nechiti and Xavier Naidoo was very enthusiastic about the appearances in the Tsitsikamma National Park on the Garden Route. Only one candidate had to leave the competition on Saturday:

DSDS (RTL): These teams sing the following songs at the international recall on February 25, 2020

The Swiss Vanissa Toufeli ”, as rtl.de officially announces. Now the next endurance test isremaining candidates at DSDS to: on Saturday, February 25th, fight seven teams to move on to the next round:

Paulina Wagner, Kristina Shloma, Isabell Heck: “Everlasting Love”, Sandra Kevin Jenewein, Raphael Goldmann, Ricardo Rodrigues: “Bring it On Home To Me”, Sam Cooke Chiara D’Amico, Nataly Fechter, Lydia Kelovitz, Tamara Lara Pérez: Back To Back, Amy Winehouse Manolito Schwarz, Elvin Kovaci, Kevin Amendola: “My star”, Ayman Liron Blumberg, Kosta “Kreativa”, Francesco Mobilia: “Shape Of You”, Ed Sheeran Lorna Hysa, Kathrin “Katja” Bibert, Nicole Frolov: “Rise Up”, Andra Day Joshua Tappe, Ramon Kaselowsky, Marcio Pereira Conrado: “I Can’t Help Myself”, The Four Tops

But even before the successful RTL format flickers again on the TV screens at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening, a photo on Instagram causes a stir: There is a first kiss photo at DSDS,

DSDS (RTL): First kiss photo on Instagram – nobody expected this love

The photo shows DSDS candidate Chiara Damico: She gets a kiss from Kevin Amendola On the forhead. Chiara has closed her eyes and seems to be enjoying the kiss. The picture comes from Kevin’s Instagram story, he writes “My teddy” with a red heart to the snapshot. What does this kiss photo mean? Are there about the first lovers of the current DSDS season?

The Temporary workers from Stuttgart is 26 years old and therefore significantly older than that 18 year old student Chiara from Frankfurt. In addition, Kevin actually only flirted with candidate Tamara Lara Pérez in season 17 of the DSDS. Again and again the two were very familiar to see in South Africa.

pic.twitter.com/lqWnwqbceu – extratipp.com (@extratippcom) February 24, 2020

The post came about when Kevin answered questions from his 9,000 followers on Instagram. It was left open whether the kissing photo meant Chiara in a friendly manner or whether the singers might have already sparked. For millions of TV viewers, there will only be new insights into the DSDS foreign call with Dieter Bohlen on Tuesday evening.

DSDS (RTL): Foreign call escalates completely – Dieter Bohlen asks Kevin to get out

