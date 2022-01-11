Dua Lipa charged £1,800 to meet her fans in a VIP experience.

Dua Lipa charged £1,800 to meet her fans as part of a fan VIP experience.

They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes if you have to pay for them.

Wayne Rooney is charging £450 for a VIP introduction, as we reported yesterday.

A meet and greet with the Derby County manager at a Manchester hotel, a signed shirt, a free drink, a three-course dinner, a souvenir photo, and superior seats to hear him speak were all included in the ticket price.

However, enraged fans refused to purchase the expensive tickets, with one declaring, “Not at that price.”

He’s not the only celebrity selling VIP packages to their followers, and some are better than others.

Katy Docherty presents the celebrity meet-and-greet league, which includes everyone from Dua Lipa to Gemma Collins.

Dua Lipa’s one-on-one sessions aren’t cheap, but the pop star’s VIP Future Nostalgia tour package includes a lot.

Fans pay a fee to attend a pre-show “house party” at the venue.

A professional choreographer’s dance lesson, access to a glam squad, and a group photo with the 26-year-old actress are all included in the package.

Customers who pay extra can participate in a dance-off with the Levitating singer, but only if they enter and win a competition first.

JUSTIN’s Justice World Tour meet-and-greet packages promise “memories to last a lifetime.”

But keep in mind that meeting the Baby singer comes with a big caveat.

A backstage tour and a photo with the heartthrob himself are included in the package.

If you’re on your own, however, you’ll need to be photographed with three other random people because Justin won’t take one-on-one photos.

THE TERMINATOR’S star will be back… in September at Birmingham’s NEC.

You can also meet him and participate in a 60-minute Q&A session for nearly a grand.

Fans who purchase a premium signed photo, on the other hand, will not need to bring their own biro because the photos will be signed in gold ink.

If that wasn’t enough, the photo is also framed, saving you the trouble of going to the store.

Fans of the Fallin’ singer will be ecstatic to learn that they can view his memorabilia collection for more than £600.

The package includes a photo with Alicia Keys, but fans will also have the opportunity to pose in front of an Alicia Keys-themed backdrop prior to the show.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a photo booth with unspecified props for the snappers to enjoy.

After that, you can brush up on your Alicia Keys knowledge at home with a signed copy of…

