Dua Lipa has moved to LA to be closer to boyfriend Anwar Hadid

DUA Lipa is one of our best pop exports in years but she won’t be back on home soil for a while.

I’ve learned she has moved to Los Angeles after being warned she won’t be able to flit back and forth between London and the US due to coronavirus fears.

But she is eager to stay in the same place as boyfriend model Anwar Hadid so has decided to set up home at a luxurious property near his family in Beverly Hills, California, for the foreseeable, after he spent three months of lockdown with her in London.

A source said: “It was difficult to get to the US in the first place and she knows it’s not going to be easy going back and forth because she would have to quarantine for weeks on end. It’s tough, because all of her family and a lot of her friends are in London.

“But she knows plenty of people in Los Angeles, as does Anwar, who has lived there in the past, so she’s feeling optimistic. Being in the US right now is great for pushing her career there too, especially with new music coming out. Dua’s making their new place nice and homely and she has just got a puppy called Dexter with Anwar because they see their future in LA.”

The couple moved in together last September, three months after they started dating, renting an apartment in New York.

After their London lockdown they spent two weeks quarantining in St. Lucia to comply with American travel restictions.

If I could relax in the Caribbean for a fortnight at a time, I’d be travelling a lot more often.

LITTLE Mix have taken inspiration from their new single Holiday and jetted off themselves.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock scrubbed up for a glamorous evening at a pal’s hen do in Ibiza. She wore this white, silky dress after spending her day in the sea in a white bikini.

It comes after she had been sunning herself on the Greek Islands of Santorini and Mykonos with footie star fiance Andre Gray.

And she isn’t the only Little Mix member enjoying downtime on the White Isle. Perrie Edwards touched down in Ibiza with her boyfriend, the Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, last week, and was spotted out and about wearing denim shorts and a bikini top.

The girls had better embrace their time off, as they are under pressure to complete work on their sixth studio album. Leigh-Anne and Perrie and bandmates Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall will also be back to work on their BBC1 show, The Search, soon as it is due to broadcast in the autumn.

Enjoy it while you can, girls.

FANS hoping for a reunion of Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, MYA and Missy Elliott may be disappointed.

Next year marks two decades since the release of their collaboration on No1 single Lady Marmalade. In an exclusive interview, Mya revealed the five are yet to have a conversation about the milestone, despite being keen to celebrate it in some way.

She said: “Lots of fans are coming to all the ladies and saying, ‘Is there going to be a reunion?’ Of course, we have to listen to the fans. But we haven’t had a full group conversation. We are constantly asked about it but I think it’s time . . . It’s as easy as a group chat.”

If that doesn’t work, she wants a drag queen version instead.

She added: “I’d like to celebrate the LGBTQ community with drag queens.

You could have RuPaul, Amanda Lepore, Ultra Nate, Bianca Del Ri and the King of Vogue Dashaun Wesley could do Missy Elliott’s role. That would be amazing for me.”

LOCKDOWN has been tough but The Vamps star James McVey says one new addition has helped his relationship while stuck at home.

He said the dog he adopted with fiancee Kirstie Brittain has stopped them arguing.

In an exclusive chat, James said: “It’s been a godsend. Definitely having Moochie around has been amazing, we’ve not had any arguments. She’s like the mediator. I keep thinking she’s an actual person I don’t want to embarrass myself around.”

The couple have been together five years and were due to marry this year until the pandemic.

James said: “I think we will postpone it.”

WILL Smith had more than just a sore head after inviting Jason Derulo over to his house.

He lost two front teeth as well . . .

The Hollywood A-lister was teaching Jason how to swing a golf club in a clip recorded for video-sharing app TikTok.

But the singer struck Will right in the kisser, prompting Will to show his damaged teeth to the camera.

Don’t worry though, it turned out to be a prank and his gnashers are fine.

Will joked to Jason: “I gotta stop inviting you over.”

The video was watched more than two million times in just 24 hours.

