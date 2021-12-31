Dua Lipa looks stunning in a neon bikini as she jets off to St Barts for her SIXTH vacation of the year following her breakup with Anwar Hadid.

Dua Lipa looks stunning in a neon bikini as she jets off to St Barts for her SIXTH vacation of the year following her split from Anwar Hadid.

DUA Lipa looked stunning in a neon green bikini on the beach in St Barths for her sixth vacation of the year.

The 26-year-old pop star recently split from her two-year boyfriend Anwar Hadid, but she didn’t appear dejected as she basked in the Caribbean sun.

Dua flaunted her toned tum while lying down on the white sand.

She drew her orange trousers down to reveal matching bikini bottoms while taking a selfie in front of the mirror.

Dua’s latest vacation follows a trip to the English countryside in the Cotswolds just before Christmas.

The weather may have been Baltic, but that didn’t stop Dua and her friends from stripping down in their country home’s hot tub.

Dua has also traveled to Albania and Italy in recent years.

Dua, a 26-year-old British singer, and Anwar, 22, a 22-year-old Pakistani singer, ended their two-year relationship despite trying everything from crisis talks to taking a break to save it.

According to multiple sources, the couple who was known to “break upget back togetherbreak upget back together” is now officially done.

An insider told celebrity gossip website Deux Moi that their recent split is permanent.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the couple was in crisis talks and had decided to take a break.

“Last month, the couple discussed putting the brakes on their romance because traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult,” an insider said.

“Their relationship is in trouble and appears to be on the verge of breaking up.”

Dua Lipa’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Dua has been in London and Los Angeles recording her album, while Anwar has been in New York alone with their dog Dexter.

Anwar, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella, expressed gratitude for loved ones “guiding my steps, allowing me to learn to be happy with myself” in a cryptic Instagram post prior to their split.

Three months after they began dating, the couple moved in together in September 2019, renting an apartment in New York.

In June 2019, the singer announced her breakup from her boyfriend Isaac, 18 months after they reconciled.

Anwar is signed to IMG Models and has modeled for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Hugo Boss and Valentino.

In 2015, he debuted as a model on the cover of Nylon magazine, and he has also appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue.

The model has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is a show in which his mother was a cast member.