Dua Lipa looks stunning in a tiny bikini as she relaxes in the sun after kicking off her world tour in Miami.

As she prepares to embark on her postponed world tour, singer Dua Lipa makes time to visit the beach.

In Miami, the 26-year-old British actress got her head stuck in a book while relaxing in a micro yellow and orange bikini.

She was in town for the first leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, which had been postponed due to Covid.

Dua, whose hits include New Rules and Levitating, shared a laugh with friends — and has plenty to be happy about right now.

She took home the award for Best PopRandamp;B Act at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, beating out Adele and Ed Sheeran.