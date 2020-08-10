Dua Lipa shares cheeky snap in hotpants with her adorable puppy

DUA Lipa shares some cheeky snaps in hotpants while holding her adorable pet dog.

The singer is currently enjoying life out in California and spending time with her gorgeous puppy.

The 24-year-old stunned in a cream and dark purple cute little top and hotpants.

The One Kiss singer posted a series of photos, with the first photo showing Dua gazing at her dog as she held it in her right hand.

The Brit Award winner showed off her slim figure and beautiful straight black hair which she had tied up.

She sported an array of jewellery as she flashed two bracelets on her left wrist and another on her left, along with a gold chain and two rings on her right hand.

In the other photos, Dua grinned with delight at her pet and took some pictures on her own with the beautiful green backdrop.

She got into a series of poses as gazed into the distance and another photo showed her looking back into the camera.

The pop star captioned the photo: “don’t talk to me or my son ever again” and fans flooded the comments.

One fan wrote: “B E A U T I E S both!!🐶💖🤩”, while another gushed: “You are looking so…gorgeous in this…I can’t describe in words..🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍”.

Last month Dua Lipa graced the cover of Elle magazine as she talks about her lockdown lovenest with Anwar Hadid.

And the Don’t Start Now singer is taking centre stage on the August cover of ELLE UK.

Before heading to Cali, the singer spent two weeks in St Lucia with US boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid, 21.