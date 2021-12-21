Dua Lipa strips down to a bikini for a nighttime hot tub dip during her pre-Christmas Cotswolds vacation

Dua Lipa strips down to her bikini for a nighttime hot tub dip during her pre-Christmas Cotswolds vacation.

DUA Lipa stripped down to a bikini for a nighttime hot tub dip in the Cotswolds, giving fans a sneak peek into her pre-Christmas vacation.

After splitting from boyfriend Anwar Hadid after “two years together,” the Grammy winner looked every inch the pop diva in her racy outfit as she spent quality time with her girlfriends.

Dua, 26, flaunted her incredible figure in a white bikini while on vacation.

As she posed in a large garden, she flaunted her washboard stomach.

In her stylish bikini thong with a rouched back, the actress turned around to flaunt her derriere.

She finished off her ensemble with a massive pair of fluffy white boots.

A cute Hello Kitty drawing was emblazoned on the one-of-a-kind shoes.

She whipped them off before jumping into the hot tub with her pal, who looked stunning in a white bikini with a crop top.

Dua and her friends relaxed, stripped off their make-up, and donned facemasks during her ‘country reset.’

Dua’s break could not have come at a better time, as her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid is said to have ended after crisis talks failed to save it.

Despite trying everything from crisis talks to taking a break to try to save their relationship, the British singer and the model, 22, called it quits.

According to multiple sources, the couple who was known to “break upget back togetherbreak upget back together” is now officially done.

According to celebrity gossip website Deux Moi, an insider confirmed that their recent split was permanent.

The pair were reportedly in crisis talks earlier this month and decided to take a break, according to The Sun.

“The couple floated the idea of putting the brakes on their romance last month because traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult,” an insider said.

“Their marriage appears to be in jeopardy.”

A request for comment from Dua Lipa’s representatives was not returned.

