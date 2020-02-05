Dua Lipa’s Fans Defend Her After She’s Slammed For Going to a Strip Club With Lizzo

Don’t come for Dua Lipa.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer is facing backlash on social media for going to a strip club after the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. Sparking from a video that Lizzo had shared to her Instagram Stories from their night out, Dua, the “Good As Hell” singer, Rosalía and more can be seen making it rain as strippers dance in front of them.

One upset fan took to Twitter to share their outrage, writing, “What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women but well afterwards they say they are feminists.” Shortly after, the hashtag #dualipisoverparty became a trending topic as more angry fans chimed in.

But Dua’s fanbase quickly came to her defense, noting that the hashtag posed a contradictory argument. A supportive fan tweeted, “y’all tryna cancel her for,,,,going to a strip club ?? why is it completely okay and normal for men to do it but now that a woman (female) does it it’s a problem,,,,,y’all and y’all double standards kinda gross.”

Pointing out the toxicity of cancel culture, another wrote, “Wait so Women aren’t allowed to go to strip clubs now? Istg y’all don’t even know how toxic this cancel culture is getting. Y’all got nerve to cancel Dua Lipa for going to a strip club mean while there are men in the same industry that do this on a daily basis.”

Keeping their take on the trending topic brief, one fan only had Dua’s streaming numbers on their mind: “Yall rlly cancelling dua bc she went to a strip club??? Anyways stream ‘Don’t Start Now’ and pre save ‘Physical.'”

While Dua has yet to comment on the backlash, she did share several images and videos from the Grammys. Among them was a clip from when she took the presenters’ mic with host Alicia Keys, where the “New Rules” singer celebrated her fellow female musicians.

“And I have to take this opportunity to say that there are so many stellar female producers, artists, songwriters, engineers,” Dua said to the star-studded crowd. “And if you’re hiring, raise your sights to the amazing, talented women out there.”

This year’s Grammy was filled with plenty of #girlpower moments, especially among top nominees Lizzo and Billie Eilish. In a candid snap from the big show, the duo were spotted high-fiving one another and putting their supportive friendship on display. While accepting the award for Album of the Year, Billie addressed fellow nominee Ariana Grandebefore giving her speech.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. Thank U Next… and I think it deserves [it]more than anything in the world,” the 18-year-old said. After giving Ari a shout-out, the “7 Rings” singer blew Billie a kiss, shook her head and mouthed the words “no, no, no.”